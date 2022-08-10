Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock jumps 10% this past week

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 113% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 39% in one year, under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because Y-mAbs Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Y-mAbs Therapeutics increased its revenue by 7.4%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 39% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:YMAB Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Y-mAbs Therapeutics shareholders are down 39% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 9% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Y-mAbs Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Y-mAbs Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

