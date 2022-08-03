Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock increases 8.9% this past week

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 46%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 12%. Because JFrog hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.9% over the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 5.2% in the same time.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because JFrog made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, JFrog increased its revenue by 38%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 46%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:FROG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

This free interactive report on JFrog's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt JFrog shareholders are happy with the loss of 46% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 5.0% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JFrog better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for JFrog that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

