Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock increases 5.0% this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) share price up 12% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 32% in one year, under-performing the market.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Grid Dynamics Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Grid Dynamics Holdings increased its revenue by 91%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 32% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqCM:GDYN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Grid Dynamics Holdings

A Different Perspective

We doubt Grid Dynamics Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 32% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 12% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Grid Dynamics Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Grid Dynamics Holdings you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.