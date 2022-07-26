Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock hikes 13% this past week

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 43% in the last year, well below the market return.

While the last year has been tough for Itron shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

Given that Itron didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Itron's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 7.5%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 43% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ITRI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 26th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 15% in the twelve months, Itron shareholders did even worse, losing 43%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Itron you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

