Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock grows 7.9% this past week

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 67% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

While the stock has risen 7.9% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Qualtrics International didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Qualtrics International increased its revenue by 43%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price tanked 67%, suggesting the market had much higher expectations. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:XM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Qualtrics International

A Different Perspective

We doubt Qualtrics International shareholders are happy with the loss of 67% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 7.6% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Qualtrics International you should be aware of.

Qualtrics International is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.