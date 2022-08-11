Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock grows 7.5% this past week

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But that is meagre solace when you consider how the price has plummeted over the last year. Specifically, the stock price nose-dived 78% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Vimeo didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Vimeo grew its revenue by 24% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 78%. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:VMEO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Vimeo shareholders are down 78% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 11%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Vimeo is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

