Increasing losses over year doesn't faze investors as stock advances 7.1% this past week

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) share price has gained some 78% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 11% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Inhibrx isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In just one year Inhibrx saw its revenue fall by 33%. That's not what investors generally want to see. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 11% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:INBX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

A Different Perspective

We doubt Inhibrx shareholders are happy with the loss of 11% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 8.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 78% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Inhibrx has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

