Increasing losses over year doesn't faze Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) investors as stock grows 4.2% this past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 23%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 28% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While the stock has risen 4.2% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Because Altair Engineering made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Altair Engineering saw its revenue grow by 8.7%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 40% in a year. In a hot market it's easy to forget growth is the life-blood of a loss making company. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Altair Engineering shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 40%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 23%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 9% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. Before spending more time on Altair Engineering it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

