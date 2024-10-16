Increasing AI Investments to Boost Taiwan Semiconductor's Q3 Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 17.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Taiwan Semiconductor is likely to record yet another strong financial performance this time around, driven by rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI). With its advanced product portfolio, the company is likely to have capitalized on the demand for high-performance computing and smartphone applications.

Click here to know how TSM’s overall third-quarter results are likely to be.

TSM’s Q3 Results to be Aided by AI Boom

The rapid expansion of the global AI market resulted in a surge in investment, driving demand for advanced technologies and infrastructure. With AI rapidly revolutionizing industries from cloud computing to consumer electronics, Taiwan Semiconductor’s role as the world’s largest contract chipmaker is poised to gain significant momentum. The company's strategic focus on cutting-edge AI technologies is expected to have been a key growth driver for its third-quarter earnings.

On its second-quarterearnings call Taiwan Semiconductor reported robust demand for its 3-nanometer (nm) and 5-nm technologies, which were heavily utilized in AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. The company's increasing share of revenues from these advanced technologies reflects its strong positioning in AI-related markets. Notably, TSM’s AI-related business, especially in CoWoS (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate) advanced packaging, continues to grow rapidly, with demand consistently outpacing supply.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. Quote

For the third quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor expects revenues to be between $22.4 billion and $23.2 billion, representing a 9.5% sequential increase at the mid-point. This growth is likely to have been driven by strong demand for AI applications and HPC. The company’s investments in expanding 3-nm and 2-nm technology production, alongside increasing capacity for advanced packaging solutions, position TSM to capture further AI-driven business.

The semiconductor industry’s ongoing AI revolution presents massive opportunities for TSM. AI accelerators, machine learning and neural networks require powerful, efficient chips capable of processing vast amounts of data. TSM’s leadership in advanced process technologies, such as 3-nm and 5-nm nodes, enables it to meet the increasing computational demands of AI. The company's continuous ramp-up of 3-nm production, coupled with ongoing research into 2-nm technology, underscores its commitment to remaining at the forefront of semiconductor innovation.

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor’s robust investments in AI technologies are likely to have propelled its third-quarter 2024 earnings. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, TSM’s leadership in cutting-edge semiconductor technology positions it as a key beneficiary of this transformative trend.

Robust Customer Base Drives TSM’s Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor enjoys a strong customer momentum on the back of its powerful solutions. The company’s customer base includes many semiconductor bigwigs, such as NVIDIA NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Intel INTC, Broadcom, Infineon Technologies, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors and Qualcomm.

In 2023, Taiwan Semiconductor’s 10 large customers contributed 70% to the total revenues. The largest customer among them contributed 25% alone, whereas the second-largest customer accounted for 11% of the net revenues in the same year. Growing relationships with these behemoths are expected to have driven this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.