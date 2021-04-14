Increases to Whirlpool Corporation's (NYSE:WHR) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Marc Bitzer has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 20 April 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Whirlpool Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Whirlpool Corporation has a market capitalization of US$15b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$17m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 22% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.3m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$11m. Hence, we can conclude that Marc Bitzer is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Marc Bitzer also holds US$25m worth of Whirlpool stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.3m US$1.3m 7% Other US$16m US$13m 93% Total Compensation US$17m US$14m 100%

On an industry level, around 26% of total compensation represents salary and 74% is other remuneration. Whirlpool sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Whirlpool Corporation's Growth Numbers

Whirlpool Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 53% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 4.7% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Whirlpool Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 68% over three years, Whirlpool Corporation has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 2 warning signs for Whirlpool that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Whirlpool is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

