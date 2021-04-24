Increases to Triple-S Management Corporation's (NYSE:GTS) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

In the past three years, shareholders of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) have seen a loss on their investment. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 30 April 2021. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing Triple-S Management Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Triple-S Management Corporation has a market capitalization of US$591m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$3.7m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 11% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$857k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.4m. This suggests that Bobby Garcia-Rodriguez is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Bobby Garcia-Rodriguez also holds US$10m worth of Triple-S Management stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$857k US$825k 23% Other US$2.9m US$3.4m 77% Total Compensation US$3.7m US$4.2m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Triple-S Management pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Triple-S Management Corporation's Growth Numbers

NYSE:GTS CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

Triple-S Management Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 10% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 9.7% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Triple-S Management Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 7.0% over three years, some Triple-S Management Corporation investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 2 warning signs for Triple-S Management that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Triple-S Management is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.