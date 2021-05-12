Increases to The Hershey Company's (NYSE:HSY) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Michele Buck has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 17 May 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing The Hershey Company's CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, The Hershey Company has a market capitalization of US$35b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$19m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 14% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.2m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$12m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that The Hershey Company pays Michele Buck north of the industry median. Furthermore, Michele Buck directly owns US$31m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.2m US$1.2m 6% Other US$18m US$16m 94% Total Compensation US$19m US$17m 100%

On an industry level, around 32% of total compensation represents salary and 68% is other remuneration. Hershey pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at The Hershey Company's Growth Numbers

NYSE:HSY CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

The Hershey Company has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 12% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 5.1% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has The Hershey Company Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 96%, over three years, would leave most The Hershey Company shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Hershey that investors should look into moving forward.

