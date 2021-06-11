Increases to SWK Holdings Corporation's (NASDAQ:SWKH) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Under the guidance of CEO Winston Black, SWK Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SWKH) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 17 June 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Winston Black Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, SWK Holdings Corporation has a market capitalization of US$215m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$1.6m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 28% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$283k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.1m. Hence, we can conclude that Winston Black is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Winston Black directly owns US$868k worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$283k US$275k 18% Other US$1.3m US$938k 82% Total Compensation US$1.6m US$1.2m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 30% of total compensation represents salary and 70% is other remuneration. SWK Holdings pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

SWK Holdings Corporation's Growth

NasdaqCM:SWKH CEO Compensation June 11th 2021

SWK Holdings Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 110% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 43% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has SWK Holdings Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 64% over three years, SWK Holdings Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

Shareholders may want to check for free if SWK Holdings insiders are buying or selling shares.

Important note: SWK Holdings is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.