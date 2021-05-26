Increases to NeoPhotonics Corporation's (NYSE:NPTN) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Performance at NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has been reasonably good and CEO Tim Jenks has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 01 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Tim Jenks Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that NeoPhotonics Corporation has a market capitalization of US$525m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.2m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 28% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$537k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$200m to US$800m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.4m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that NeoPhotonics Corporation pays Tim Jenks north of the industry median. Moreover, Tim Jenks also holds US$5.4m worth of NeoPhotonics stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$537k US$491k 24% Other US$1.7m US$1.3m 76% Total Compensation US$2.2m US$1.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. NeoPhotonics is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at NeoPhotonics Corporation's Growth Numbers

NeoPhotonics Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 79% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has NeoPhotonics Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 55% over three years, NeoPhotonics Corporation has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for NeoPhotonics that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: NeoPhotonics is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

