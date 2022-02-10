Increases to Magyar Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MGYR) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Performance at Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) has been reasonably good and CEO John Fitzgerald has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 16 February 2022. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Magyar Bancorp, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$87m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$914k for the year to September 2021. That's a fairly small increase of 4.4% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of US$474.5k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$510k. This suggests that John Fitzgerald is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, John Fitzgerald holds US$1.3m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$474k US$452k 52% Other US$440k US$423k 48% Total Compensation US$914k US$875k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 52% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 48% of the pie. Our data reveals that Magyar Bancorp allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

NasdaqGM:MGYR CEO Compensation February 10th 2022

A Look at Magyar Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 40% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 24% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 31% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Magyar Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Magyar Bancorp is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

