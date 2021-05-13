Increases to Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LBAI) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

As many shareholders of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 19 May 2021. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Tom Shara Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$908m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 22% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$904k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.6m. Hence, we can conclude that Tom Shara is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Tom Shara also holds US$6.0m worth of Lakeland Bancorp stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$904k US$829k 37% Other US$1.6m US$1.2m 63% Total Compensation US$2.5m US$2.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 42% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 58% is other remuneration. In Lakeland Bancorp's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.9% per year. Its revenue is up 3.9% over the last year.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. It's clear the performance has been quite decent, but it it falls short of outstanding,based on this information. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 0.4% over three years, many shareholders in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Lakeland Bancorp that investors should look into moving forward.

