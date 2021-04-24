Increases to JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.'s (NYSE:JELD) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Gary Michel has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

How Does Total Compensation For Gary Michel Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$8.4m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 53% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$923k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.0m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. pays Gary Michel north of the industry median. What's more, Gary Michel holds US$1.7m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$923k US$867k 11% Other US$7.5m US$4.6m 89% Total Compensation US$8.4m US$5.5m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 16% of total compensation represents salary and 84% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that JELD-WEN Holding allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:JELD CEO Compensation April 24th 2021

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 22% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 1.3% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 4.5% over three years, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for JELD-WEN Holding that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: JELD-WEN Holding is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

