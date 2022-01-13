Increases to Jabil Inc.'s (NYSE:JBL) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

Performance at Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has been reasonably good and CEO Mark Mondello has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 20 January 2022, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Jabil Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Jabil Inc. has a market capitalization of US$10b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$15m for the year to August 2021. That's a notable increase of 20% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$11m. This suggests that Mark Mondello is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Mark Mondello directly owns US$79m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.1m US$1.1m 7% Other US$14m US$12m 93% Total Compensation US$15m US$13m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 29% of total compensation represents salary and 71% is other remuneration. In Jabil's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

NYSE:JBL CEO Compensation January 13th 2022

A Look at Jabil Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Jabil Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 81% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 8.8% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Jabil Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 189%, over three years, would leave most Jabil Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Jabil that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Jabil is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

