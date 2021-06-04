Increases to FireEye, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FEYE) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Kevin Mandia has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 11 June 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Kevin Mandia Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that FireEye, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$7.5m for the year to December 2020. That's a slight decrease of 3.5% on the prior year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$440k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.6m. This suggests that Kevin Mandia is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Kevin Mandia directly owns US$62m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$440k US$425k 6% Other US$7.0m US$7.3m 94% Total Compensation US$7.5m US$7.7m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. FireEye pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

FireEye, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:FEYE CEO Compensation June 4th 2021

FireEye, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 17% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 6.5% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has FireEye, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

FireEye, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 9.3% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for FireEye that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: FireEye is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

