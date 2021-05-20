Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Performance at PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has been reasonably good and CEO David Neumann has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 26 May 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing PCTEL, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that PCTEL, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$121m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$716k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 34% on last year. In particular, the salary of US$358.6k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$434k. This suggests that David Neumann is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, David Neumann holds US$1.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$359k US$375k 50% Other US$358k US$705k 50% Total Compensation US$716k US$1.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 23% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 77% is other remuneration. According to our research, PCTEL has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

PCTEL, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:PCTI CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

PCTEL, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 2.4% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has PCTEL, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 7.3% over three years, PCTEL, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for PCTEL that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.