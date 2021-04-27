Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

CEO Vito Pantilione has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 04 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Vito Pantilione Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$228m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.0m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 33% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$955k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$100m and US$400m had a median total CEO compensation of US$763k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Parke Bancorp, Inc. pays Vito Pantilione north of the industry median. What's more, Vito Pantilione holds US$5.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$955k US$812k 47% Other US$1.1m US$731k 53% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$1.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 43% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 57% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Parke Bancorp allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Parke Bancorp, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Parke Bancorp, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 23% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 6.4% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Parke Bancorp, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 8.6% over three years, Parke Bancorp, Inc. has done okay by shareholders, but there's always room for improvement. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Parke Bancorp that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

