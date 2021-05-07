Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Performance at Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been reasonably good and CEO Jay Bray has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Mr. Cooper Group Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.9b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$9.3m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 29% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$5.2m. Hence, we can conclude that Jay Bray is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Jay Bray also holds US$30m worth of Mr. Cooper Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 11% Other US$8.3m US$6.2m 89% Total Compensation US$9.3m US$7.2m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, salary and non-salary portions, both make up 50% each of the total remuneration. Mr. Cooper Group sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Mr. Cooper Group Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 23% per year. Its revenue is up 83% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. On the other hand, the strong revenue growth suggests the business is growing. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for providing a total return of 98% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Some shareholders will be pleased by the relatively good results, however, the results could still be improved. We still think that some shareholders will be hesitant of increasing CEO pay until EPS growth improves, since they are already paid higher than the industry.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Mr. Cooper Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Switching gears from Mr. Cooper Group, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

