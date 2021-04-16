Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Despite strong share price growth of 149% for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) over the last few years, earnings growth has been disappointing, which suggests something is amiss. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 22 April 2021. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From what we gathered, we think shareholders should be wary of raising CEO compensation until the company shows some marked improvement.

How Does Total Compensation For Matt Cox Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Matson, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$3.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$5.5m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's an increase of 22% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$689k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.2m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Matson, Inc. pays Matt Cox north of the industry median. What's more, Matt Cox holds US$19m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$689k US$813k 13% Other US$4.8m US$3.7m 87% Total Compensation US$5.5m US$4.5m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. It's interesting to note that Matson allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Matson, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:MATX CEO Compensation April 16th 2021

Over the last three years, Matson, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 5.9% per year. Its revenue is up 8.2% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Matson, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 149% over three years, Matson, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 4 warning signs for Matson (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.