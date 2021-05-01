Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

The share price of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. The upcoming AGM on 07 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

How Does Total Compensation For Jonas Prising Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that ManpowerGroup Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$12m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a small decrease of 5.1% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$1.1m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$4.0b and US$12b had a median total CEO compensation of US$8.6m. This suggests that Jonas Prising is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Jonas Prising also holds US$32m worth of ManpowerGroup stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.3m 9% Other US$11m US$11m 91% Total Compensation US$12m US$13m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. ManpowerGroup sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at ManpowerGroup Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, ManpowerGroup Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 44% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 10%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has ManpowerGroup Inc. Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 35%, over three years, would leave most ManpowerGroup Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 6 warning signs for ManpowerGroup that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: ManpowerGroup is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

