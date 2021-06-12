Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

CEO Ted Love has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 17 June 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

Comparing Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$18m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 74% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$661k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$2.0b and US$6.4b had a median total CEO compensation of US$6.8m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. pays Ted Love north of the industry median. Moreover, Ted Love also holds US$44m worth of Global Blood Therapeutics stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$661k US$597k 4% Other US$17m US$9.5m 96% Total Compensation US$18m US$10m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 20% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 80% of the pie. Investors may find it interesting that Global Blood Therapeutics paid a marginal salary to Ted Love, over the past year, focusing on non-salary compensation instead. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:GBT CEO Compensation June 12th 2021

Over the last three years, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 13% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 817% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 1.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. As a result, investors in the company might be reluctant about agreeing to increase CEO pay in the future, before seeing an improvement on their returns.

In Summary...

Global Blood Therapeutics primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. Although the company has performed relatively well, we still think there are some areas that could be improved. Until EPS growth picks back up, we think shareholders may find it hard to justify increasing CEO pay given that they are already paid above industry average.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Global Blood Therapeutics that investors should look into moving forward.

