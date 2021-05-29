Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

CEO Brian Mariotti has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 04 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing Funko, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Funko, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.3b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.6m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 35% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$958k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$740k. Hence, we can conclude that Brian Mariotti is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Brian Mariotti holds US$1.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$958k US$1.0m 36% Other US$1.7m US$3.0m 64% Total Compensation US$2.6m US$4.0m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 49% of total compensation represents salary and 51% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Funko allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Funko, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Funko, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 8.2% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 7.8%.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Funko, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 157% over three years, Funko, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 3 warning signs for Funko that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

