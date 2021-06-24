Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Under the guidance of CEO Scott Flanders, eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 30 June 2021. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing eHealth, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that eHealth, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.6b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$12m for the year to December 2020. That's a notable increase of 21% on last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$704k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$3.9m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that eHealth, Inc. pays Scott Flanders north of the industry median. Furthermore, Scott Flanders directly owns US$46m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$704k US$600k 6% Other US$11m US$9.2m 94% Total Compensation US$12m US$9.8m 100%

On an industry level, around 18% of total compensation represents salary and 82% is other remuneration. eHealth pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

eHealth, Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, eHealth, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 14% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has eHealth, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 172% over three years, eHealth, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for eHealth you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Switching gears from eHealth, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

