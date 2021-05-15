Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

In the past three years, the share price of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has struggled to grow and now shareholders are sitting on a loss. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 21 May 2021. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We think shareholders might be reluctant to increase compensation for the CEO at the moment, according to our analysis below.

How Does Total Compensation For Josh Disbrow Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$126m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.6m for the year to June 2020. We note that's an increase of 52% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$608k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$732k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Aytu Biopharma, Inc. pays Josh Disbrow north of the industry median. Moreover, Josh Disbrow also holds US$4.8m worth of Aytu Biopharma stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$608k US$330k 38% Other US$978k US$714k 62% Total Compensation US$1.6m US$1.0m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 28% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 72% is other remuneration. According to our research, Aytu Biopharma has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Aytu Biopharma, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Aytu Biopharma, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 156% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 489% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Aytu Biopharma, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -93% over three years would not have pleased Aytu Biopharma, Inc. shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for Aytu Biopharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

