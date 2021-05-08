Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Performance at ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has been reasonably good and CEO Ajei Gopal has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 14 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Ajei Gopal Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that ANSYS, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$29b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$14m for the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 28% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$819k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$9.7m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that ANSYS, Inc. pays Ajei Gopal north of the industry median. Furthermore, Ajei Gopal directly owns US$30m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$819k US$794k 6% Other US$13m US$19m 94% Total Compensation US$14m US$20m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 11% of total compensation represents salary and 89% is other remuneration. ANSYS sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at ANSYS, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

ANSYS, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 17% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 16%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ANSYS, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 93% over three years, ANSYS, Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling ANSYS shares (free trial).

Switching gears from ANSYS, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

