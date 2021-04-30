Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Performance at AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been reasonably good and CEO Rick Gonzalez has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 07 May 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Rick Gonzalez Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that AbbVie Inc. has a market capitalization of US$196b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$24m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 11% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.7m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$16m. This suggests that Rick Gonzalez is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Rick Gonzalez also holds US$64m worth of AbbVie stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.7m US$1.7m 7% Other US$22m US$20m 93% Total Compensation US$24m US$22m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 23% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 77% is other remuneration. AbbVie pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at AbbVie Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:ABBV CEO Compensation April 30th 2021

Over the last three years, AbbVie Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.2% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 38% over the last year.

The decrease in EPS could be a concern for some investors. But on the other hand, revenue growth is strong, suggesting a brighter future. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has AbbVie Inc. Been A Good Investment?

AbbVie Inc. has generated a total shareholder return of 29% over three years, so most shareholders would be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

The overall company performance has been commendable, however there are still areas for improvement. We still think that some shareholders will be hesitant of increasing CEO pay until EPS growth improves, since they are already paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We've identified 5 warning signs for AbbVie that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.