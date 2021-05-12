Increases to Atlantic American Corporation's (NASDAQ:AAME) CEO Compensation Might Cool off for now

CEO Hilton Howell has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at Atlantic American Corporation (NASDAQ:AAME) recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 18 May 2021. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Hilton Howell Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Atlantic American Corporation has a market capitalization of US$80m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$500k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations under US$200m, the reported median total CEO compensation was US$361k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Atlantic American Corporation pays Hilton Howell north of the industry median. Moreover, Hilton Howell also holds US$3.5m worth of Atlantic American stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$500k US$500k 39% Other US$783k US$776k 61% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$1.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 16% of total compensation represents salary and 84% is other remuneration. According to our research, Atlantic American has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Atlantic American Corporation's Growth Numbers

NasdaqGM:AAME CEO Compensation May 12th 2021

Atlantic American Corporation's earnings per share (EPS) grew 42% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 1.3% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Atlantic American Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 40%, over three years, would leave most Atlantic American Corporation shareholders smiling. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, if the board proposes to increase the compensation, some shareholders might have questions given that the CEO is already being paid higher than the industry.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in Atlantic American we think you should know about.

Important note: Atlantic American is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.