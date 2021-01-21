Cryptocurrencies

Increased Mainstream Adoption of Bitcoin Cuts Diversification Benefit, JPMorgan Says

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

JPMorgan strategists questioned bitcoin’s utility as a reliable investment hedge in a memo published Thursday.

  • Calling bitcoin the “least reliable hedge during periods of acute market stress,” strategists Federico Manicardi and John Normand questioned bitcoin’s ability to function as reliable diversification investment through times of economic uncertainty.
  • “Mainstreaming is reducing diversification benefits and leading to underperformance during crises,” the memo said.
  • Bitcoin’s recently heightened correlation with traditional markets, moreover, could “erode diversification value over time” if the strong positive correlation continues, they wrote.
  • Per Coin Metrics data, bitcoin and the S&P 500 have a 180-day correlation of 0.23, a relatively weak relationship, but still significantly stronger than a year ago.
  • Bitcoin’s close relationship with price movements in legacy markets and the “mainstreaming” of cryptocurrency investing generally is “potentially converting them from insurance to leverage,” the strategists wrote.
  • Bitcoin prices to date have pulled back slightly to below $32,000 at last check after nearly touching $42,000 the first week in January.
  • A similar sentiment was expressed in October 2020 by other JPMorgan strategists who wrote that bitcoin has proven itself to be more of a risk asset, than a safe haven.
  • What could change this pattern, however, is “a more unique macro shock related to much higher U.S. inflation or a breakdown of the payments system,” the analysts said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular