Increased Earnings Estimates Seen for Hain Celestial (HAIN): Can It Move Higher?

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. HAIN is a producer and seller of various natural and organic foods as well as personal care products that could be an interesting play for investors. That is because, not only does the stock have decent short-term momentum, but it is seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate revision front as well.



These positive earnings estimate revisions suggest that analysts are becoming more optimistic on HAIN’s earnings for the coming quarter and year. In fact, consensus estimates have moved sharply higher for both of these time frames over the past four weeks, suggesting that Hain Celestial could be a solid choice for investors.



Current Quarter Estimates for HAIN



In the past 30 days, four estimates have gone higher for Hain Celestial while none has gone lower in the same time period. The trend has been pretty favorable too, with estimates increasing from 24 cents a share 30 days ago, to 27 cents today, a move of 12.5%.



Current Year Estimates for HAIN



Meanwhile, Hain Celestial’s current year figures are also looking quite promising, with four estimates moving higher in the past month, compared to none lower. The consensus estimate trend has also seen a boost for this time frame, increasing from 73 cents per share 30 days ago to 79 cents per share today, an increase of 8.2%.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Quote



Bottom Line

The stock has also started to move higher lately, adding 9.1% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are starting to take note of this impressive story. So, investors may want to consider this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock to profit in the near future. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.