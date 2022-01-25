Increased Defense Deliveries to Boost Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings

The Boeing Company’s BA Defense, Space & Security (BDS) segment is likely to have recorded solid revenues in fourth-quarter 2021, courtesy of the strong performance delivered by space programs and improved defense deliveries. The quarterly backlog is also expected to reflect impressive numbers.



Boeing’s fourth-quarter 2021 results are scheduled to be released on Jan 26.



Steady Order Flow to Aid Backlog

With the U.S. administration spending significantly on the nation’s defense over the recent years, Boeing’s defense and space unit has been witnessing solid order flow from the Pentagon, NASA and Congress for its various products. This, in turn, has been consistently boosting the BDS unit’s backlog.

Keeping up with this usual trend, the BDS unit won a handful of multi-million-dollar orders during the fourth quarter. These include a $471.3 million contract to support the modification of the F-15MJ aircraft for the Japan Air Self Defense Force. The segment also clinched a $392 million contract for up to five CH-47F renew aircraft as well as a modification contract worth $367 million to extend the service life of up to 32 F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft. We expect the upcoming results to duly reflect this order count in terms of a solid backlog figure for the BDS unit.

Revenue Expectations

Boeing’s fourth-quarter 2021 defense delivery figures reflected a solid improvement from the year-ago period.

In the quarter, its defense deliveries totaled 47, which improved a solid 38.2% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Such improved deliveries must have boosted the defense segment’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Solid revenues from space programs like the Space Launch System (SLS) are expected to have boosted the overall Q4 performance of the BDS unit.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s defense unit revenues, pegged at $6,889 million, indicates an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Earnings Prospects

Solid defense deliveries must have also boosted the BDS unit’s overall margin performance. This along with solid revenue growth expectations make us optimistic about the BDS unit’s fourth-quarter earnings performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s defense unit earnings, pegged at $689 million, indicates an improvement of 37.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

According to the Zacks model, the combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better — increases the odds of an earnings surprise.



Boeing currently has an Earnings ESP of -37.78% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few defense companies you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Aerojet Rocketdyne AJRD has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. AJRD has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 2.17%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aerojet’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, implying an improvement of 16.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Its fourth-quarter revenue estimate, pegged at $578.5 million, suggests an improvement of 3.9% from the last year’s reported figure.



Triumph Group TGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



TGI delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.89%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Triumph Group’s fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at 20 cents, has deteriorated 9.1% over the past 30 days. TGI boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.6%.



Embraer ERJ has an Earnings ESP of +17.65% and a Zacks Rank #3. ERJ delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 42.21%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Embraer’s fourth-quarter earnings, pegged at 9 cents, has moved up 28.6% over the past 30 days. TXT boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 17%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

