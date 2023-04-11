Increased confidence in Brazil's fiscal framework will open room for rate cuts, says Haddad

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that there will be space for interest rate cuts with "increased confidence in the country's fiscal framework and a fiscal consolidation path consistently affecting inflation expectations".

According to Haddad's statement for the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting, Brazilian inflation is relatively lower than in most advanced economies. He emphasized that credit has contracted, economic activity is softening, and the labor market shows signs of moderation.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

