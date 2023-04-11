US Markets

Increased confidence in Brazil's fiscal framework will open room for rate cuts, says Haddad

Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

April 11, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that there will be space for interest rate cuts with "increased confidence in the country's fiscal framework and a fiscal consolidation path consistently affecting inflation expectations".

According to Haddad's statement for the International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting, Brazilian inflation is relatively lower than in most advanced economies. He emphasized that credit has contracted, economic activity is softening, and the labor market shows signs of moderation.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.