Increased competition from rivals to restrain US cotton prices

By Ashitha Shivaprasad and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese

Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. cotton prices are unlikely to gain much traction this year despite lesser output as trade tensions push key buyer China to rivals Brazil and Australia, analysts said.

Cotton prices, currently around 87 cents per lb CTc2, have retreated over 40% from decade-highs in May 2022 when a drought squeezed supply.

This would be an additional blow to U.S. farmers, especially in Texas, grappling with poor crop conditions at a time when Brazil has already overtaken the United States as the world's biggest corn exporter, while Australia-China trade relations normalize.

"China is buying, but not from us," said Jack Scoville, vice president at Chicago-based Price Futures Group.

"They buy almost all their soybeans, corn from Brazil as it is. So, I'm not surprised they're going to be buying a sizable chunk of the Brazilian cotton crop."

Chinese warehouses have been stockpiling Australian cotton, betting that an import ban may be lifted. Australia shipped 61,319 metric tons of cotton worth $130 million to China in August, the most since July 2014.

"China has better opportunity for less expensive purchases from origins such as Brazil and Australia rather than U.S. bolls," said Bailey Thomen, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group.

Brazil is on track for record cotton shipments in 2023-24, an exporter group said.

Louis Barbera, partner at VLM Commodities, said Brazilian 2024 cotton growth could be the largest ever as farmers exponentially increase acres as it is tremendously profitable compared to corn.

Poor U.S. crop conditions, with the U.S. Drought Monitor showing 43% of cotton production was impacted as of Oct. 3, also deterred buyers, analysts said.

Supply is a real issue, but we can't go over 92 cents unless the U.S. starts selling large quantities, said Jim Nunn, owner of Tennessee-based brokerage Nunn Cotton.

Traders expect a reduction in U.S. output estimates from an Oct. 12 federal supply-demand report.

US Cotton Exports https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZQuLuE

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Sherin Varghese in Bengaluru, Editing by Arpan Varghese and Shailesh Kuber)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

