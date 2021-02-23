Increased Cloud Adoption to Aid Salesforce (CRM) Q4 Earnings

Salesforce's CRM fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, scheduled for a Feb 25 release, are likely to reflect benefits from increased adoption of the company's cloud-based solutions.

The company is likely to have gained from a robust demand environment, with customers having undergone a major digital transformation. Notably, digitization has been strengthening the firm’s strategic relationships. Its ability to provide an integrated solution for customers’ business problems is the key driver.

Click here to know how the company’s overall third-quarter results are likely to be.

Higher Cloud Adoption Likely to Have Aided Salesforce in Q4

Salesforce’s diverse cloud offerings are likely to have helped expand its clientele, fueling top-line growth. The rapid adoption of the SaaS-based Salesforce platform highlighted solid demand for the company’s cloud-based solutions.

Further, enhancement of customer experience is anticipated to have aided the cloud segment. The company’s focus on AI and substantial progress with the launch of Einstein Analytics makes us optimistic about its upcoming quarterly results.

salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus

salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote

Moreover, the launch of Customer 360 Truth that helps connect all the data from across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and build a single Salesforce ID for each customer is likely to have boosted its performance.

Additionally, the company’s initiatives to capitalize on overseas demand for cloud-based applications are anticipated to have bolstered the top line during the period in discussion.

Significantly, Salesforce’s focus on building partnerships has not only helped it grab new deals but also expanded the firm’s operations internationally, which in turn, is expected to have fueled top-line growth.

Partnership agreements with the likes of Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, Microsoft MSFT, International Business Machines, Apple, HP, Dell and others for the firms’ cloud services are likely to have aided its performance as well during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Salesforce currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



salesforce.com, inc. (CRM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.