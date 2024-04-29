Increase Flexibility By Outsourcing Portfolio Construction

In the daily rush of managing your practice, finding ample time to focus on client relationships and business growth can be a challenge. According to Cerulli Advisor Metrics, advisors globally spend just 55.3% of their time on client-facing tasks, with the remainder consumed by administrative duties, investment management, and professional development. Some advisors opt to delegate investment management responsibilities to third-party firms, allowing them to devote more attention to client engagement and asset growth.

Introducing managed portfolios into your practice can yield several benefits, starting with addressing capacity constraints. With each client possessing unique goals and risk tolerances, crafting individualized plans and managing portfolios can be time-consuming. While some practices employ in-house specialists or investment teams, scaling these resources may prove costly and logistically challenging.

By recommending third-party discretionary portfolio management, advisors can access experienced professionals without bearing the burden of direct development expenses. This approach not only offers clients access to seasoned investment professionals but also frees up advisors' time for more client interaction and personalized service. Ultimately, leveraging professional portfolio management services can enhance efficiency, scalability, and client satisfaction within your practice.

Finsum: Its important to realize the that your expertise could be best served by being in the middle of a client and the portfolio construction leveraging technology to your advantage.

