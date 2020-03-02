Incoming Nokia CEO says too early to comment on strategic changes

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia's NOKIA.HE incoming chief executive Pekka Lundmark told a news conference on Monday it was too soon to talk about any strategic changes.

Nokia said earlier on Monday Lundmark would replace Rajeev Suri as Chief Executive in September.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, writing by Anna Ringstrom)

