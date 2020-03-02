Incoming Nokia CEO says too early to comment on strategic changes

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEHTIKUVA

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia's incoming chief executive Pekka Lundmark told a news conference on Monday it was too soon to talk about any strategic changes. [nL8N2AV1ZF]

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia's NOKIA.HE incoming chief executive Pekka Lundmark told a news conference on Monday it was too soon to talk about any strategic changes.

Nokia said earlier on Monday Lundmark would replace Rajeev Suri as Chief Executive in September.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, writing by Anna Ringstrom)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters