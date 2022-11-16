Incoming Lula admin proposes exempting $32 billion from Brazil spending cap

Adds more details on proposal, context

BRASILIA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin on Wednesday proposed to lawmakers guidelines for a constitutional amendment to exempt some 175 billion reais ($32.41 billion) from next year's budget to pay for social programs.

Alckmin, who is coordinating the government transition on behalf of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said the guidelines do not establish the duration of the waiver and that it is up to the Congress to give the final word on the proposal.

The proposal comes as Lula has been criticized for his plan to ramp up social spending while downplaying the importance of fiscal prudence. Earlier on Wednesday, sources told Reuters that leftist former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is emerging as the front-runner to be Lula's finance minister.

The guidelines propose that part of the government's extraordinary revenue also be exempt from the spending cap and be redirected to investment.

