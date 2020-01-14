US Markets

Incoming Guatemalan president to keep country's embassy in Jerusalem

Sofia Menchu Reuters
GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will keep his country's embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, confirming the move made by his predecessor following pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giammattei, a conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief who will be sworn in later in the day to a four-year term, also plans to designate Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed outfit, has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

Most Popular