Incoming Guatemalan president to keep country's embassy in Jerusalem

Adds comments on Hezbollah

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Incoming Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will keep his country's embassy in Israel in the city of Jerusalem, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday, confirming the move made by his predecessor following pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giammattei, a conservative former surgeon and ex-prison chief who will be sworn in later in the day to a four-year term, also plans to designate Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed outfit, has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. government.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Marguerita Choy)

((david.aliregarcia@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7151; Reuters Messaging: david.aliregarcia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.