Incoming BOJ head Ueda: Appropriate to keep easy policy

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

February 26, 2023 — 11:20 pm EST

Written by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday it was appropriate for the central bank to maintain ultra-loose policy while coming up with ideas to mitigate the side-effects of prolonged monetary easing.

"There are various side-effects emerging, but the BOJ's current policy is necessary and appropriate" to achieve its 2% inflation target, Ueda, the government's nominee to become the central bank's next governor, told an upper house confirmation hearing.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

