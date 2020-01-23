Incoming Bank of England chief to face questions over investment firm collapse

Bank of England governor-designate Andrew Bailey will be interviewed about his supervision of collapsed investment firm London Capital & Finance as head of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), an independent inquiry said on Thursday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.