Incoming Afghan Refugees Can Contribute to the Economy But We Must Eliminate the Barriers They Face

By Mike Davis, Founder, Olive Tree Ridge & Co-Founder, MPOWER Financing

One in five American entrepreneurs are immigrants who collectively employ eight million Americans, according to New American Economy . These figures counter the heavily politicized narrative of immigrants and refugees draining our economy and stealing jobs from native-born citizens. Immigrants and refugees do not come to this country to take America’s aid and education and then return to their home country; their intent is to find a safe place to live, remain here, contribute to local communities and create generational wealth.

Despite polarized political rhetoric, the facts tell us immigrants and refugees are crucial to the U.S. economy. Net migration to the U.S. increases the size of the labor force and bolsters economic output, which are particularly important given today’s labor shortages. Migration also boosts innovation and helps the U.S. better compete at a global level, particularly in the technology and medical sectors. When we think of companies like Apple and Amazon, we simultaneously think of how “American” they are. A great piece published by Fast Company in 2018 brilliantly shows how important immigrants are to economic growth and innovation, reminding readers they wouldn’t be able to read this article on their Apple iPhones today if one particular Syrian refugee was not able to enter this country.

Over the next several months, many U.S. states will continue to settle more than 60,000 Afghan refugees. The last time the U.S. tried to resettle this many refugees was following the Vietnam war, which occurred over a period of eight months. Government agencies will provide newcomers with a range of services, from housing to job search assistance and one-time cash payments. While this may help them initially get on their feet, it’s far from enough to thrive in a new country, let alone get anyone to listen to their ideas and ways they want to contribute on a go-forward basis.

Many of the refugees, as they settle into their new American lives, will bring with them a wealth of experience and education, which can prove to be incredible assets to our nation. But even those with engineering degrees and medical licenses from their homelands will start from the bottom and work their way up again to obtain the American Dream. The required hard work will not deter them, as you will find many refugees are unbreakable in their pursuits.

So, what’s the answer to get the American wheels of commerce turning in the right direction as we welcome these refugees? The solution is access.

The story many are embarking on is one I know all too well and it is what fuels my passion. When I was two years old, my family was forced to flee Iran due to the revolution. My father’s profession as a university dean made him a direct target of the new regime, giving us minutes to leave the country. After much trial and tribulation, we were fortunate to eventually end up on American soil, where we had the opportunity to rebuild our lives. However, seizing opportunities in a new country with very little means is not well understood. Above all else, it takes determination to succeed as an immigrant to this country.

My passion is driven by doing my part to eliminate the barriers preventing many from succeeding in this country. As a serial entrepreneur, I’ve focused on building companies that provide the following pillars of success: access to education, capital and opportunities to scale.

Refugees like me have found ways to prosper despite the hurdles we face. We power on despite our degrees and education not qualifying us for the same caliber of jobs as they did in our native country. We move forward despite leaving our countries with nothing more than what we could carry with us. Despite, despite, despite. Yet, we make it happen. The odds of us standing and prospering in a land of opportunity were deemed impossible. Yet here we are.

While we are opening our doors, it is noteworthy to mention the system we have in place – while it offers short-term solutions – makes getting ahead difficult for many. There are ways in which we can remove these barriers and level the playing field for all so long-term opportunities are within reach.

There are pillars to success many don’t always see. Imagine these pillars making up the structure of a home with several columns holding that house together. If one or more of those pillars were to come undone, the house would most likely crumble. Americans must start to think of the structure we provide for refugees and asylees in the same manner. If we view their success as the foundation, we can help them contribute to the U.S. economy on a scale far greater than they do today – and their contributions would span for generations.

Providing access to education and the capital market creates opportunities to scale

Education is critical to success. While talent may be distributed equally, access to education financing is not. Immigrants and refugees don’t have the same access to the loan instruments American citizens do when it comes to education, making the uphill battle that much more mountainous. If we want to ensure we have more long-term economic contributors, the educational lending paradigm as it exists today needs to become more accessible.

While education is the foundation on which success is built, having access to pursue opportunities to scale and meaningfully contribute to the economy is equally as important. It’s been wonderful to see more business leaders commit to dismantling systemic inequality, yet we need to collectively accept there is a great deal of work yet to be done. This is especially true when it comes to building access to capital and capital markets.

Many immigrants and minorities have a limited understanding of how to access innovative financial instruments to grow their businesses and make their ideas actionable. This leaves them with limited options to operate businesses and limits their ability to scale. As investors, it’s our responsibility to change this.

Today, we have a wonderful opportunity to welcome nearly 60,000 economic contributors to the U.S. during a time of fiscal volatility, labor shortages across the board, and frothy equity markets. This incoming group isn’t asking for a handout but rather an opportunity to thrive – and give back. This, I promise you.

Refugees are simply asking for the opportunity to contribute to our society and economy. Let them contribute; let them thrive. When 60,000 economic contributors are supported in their realization of the promise of the American dream, we will all succeed and we will all benefit. At the end of the day, when immigrants win, we all do.

Mike Davis is the Founding Partner of Olive Tree Ridge, a multi-strategy asset management firm committed to bridging the gender and immigrant wealth gap with the core mission of eliminating barriers women, immigrants and refugees face accessing capital markets. He also co-founded MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven education loan provider that primarily works with high-promise international students. Mike can be reached on LinkedIn.

