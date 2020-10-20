Incomes of Russians fall in Q3 as coronavirus crisis bites

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russians' real disposable income fell 4.8% in year-on-year terms in the third quarter after its sharpest plunge in 20 years in the preceding quarter, data showed on Tuesday, highlighting Russia's lingering issue with living standards.

Real disposable income has become one of the most socially-sensitive issues in Russia over the past few years. The economic crisis sparked by a drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export, and the coronavirus pandemic made the issue more acute.

The Federal Statistics Service, or Rosstat, said it revised the second-quarter reading for the real disposable income drop to 8.4% from 8%.

It was the deepest quarterly decline of the income since 1999, according to the data on Rosstat's website.

Russia slashed rates this year to cushion the contraction in the economy that is seen at around 4.5-5.5% this year.

But this Friday, the central bank is widely expected to refrain from cutting rates further, ahead of the U.S. presidential election and following a slide in the rouble on concerns over geopolitical developments.

Real wages in Russia rose 0.1% year-on-year in August, the statistics service also said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, would rise 1.5%.

Rosstat provided the following data:

RUSSIAN WAGES NOMINAL

Aug 20

July 20

Aug 19

Average wages (roubles)

47,649

50,145

44,961

Yr/yr percent change

+3.7

+6.4

+6.8

RUSSIAN WAGES REAL

Yr/yr percent change

+0.1

+2.9

+2.4

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Alexandra Hudson)

