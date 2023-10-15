News & Insights

Income Investors Warning: This High-Yield Stock Is Down 74% for Good Reason

October 15, 2023 — 05:23 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe for The Motley Fool

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) stock is down a brutal 74% from its highs. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down what's changed and how investors should think about the company and the risks before buying or selling.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Oct. 4, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 15, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Mastercard and NextEra Energy Partners. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

