Income Investors Should Know That Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You can purchase shares before the 7th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of February.

Verizon Communications's next dividend payment will be US$0.63 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.51 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Verizon Communications has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current share price of $58.75. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Verizon Communications can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Verizon Communications paid out more than half (56%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 53% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:VZ Historic Dividend January 2nd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Verizon Communications's earnings per share have been growing at 13% a year for the past five years. Verizon Communications has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Verizon Communications has delivered an average of 2.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Has Verizon Communications got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Verizon Communications is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Verizon Communications has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Verizon Communications and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

