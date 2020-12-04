Income Investors Should Know That Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of December.

Triton International's next dividend payment will be US$0.57 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.08 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Triton International has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current share price of $44.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Triton International's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Triton International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Triton International is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Triton International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 24% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:TRTN Historic Dividend December 4th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That explains why we're not overly excited about Triton International's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last four years, Triton International has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.7% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Triton International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Triton International doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Triton International's dividend merits.

If you want to look further into Triton International, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Triton International (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

