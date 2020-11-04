Income Investors Should Know That Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of November.

Southern Copper's next dividend payment will be US$0.50 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Southern Copper has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current share price of $53.92. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 84% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 63% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SCCO Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Southern Copper's flat earnings over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. A high payout ratio of 84% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Southern Copper could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Southern Copper has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Southern Copper an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Southern Copper has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Southern Copper from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Southern Copper, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example - Southern Copper has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

