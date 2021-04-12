Income Investors Should Know That Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of April will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of May.

Schnitzer Steel Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.75 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Schnitzer Steel Industries has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current stock price of $39.41. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Schnitzer Steel Industries paid out a comfortable 36% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 392% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Schnitzer Steel Industries is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Schnitzer Steel Industries paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Schnitzer Steel Industries to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:SCHN Historic Dividend April 12th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Schnitzer Steel Industries's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Schnitzer Steel Industries has delivered an average of 27% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Schnitzer Steel Industries worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of Schnitzer Steel Industries's dividend merits.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Schnitzer Steel Industries and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

